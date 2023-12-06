InventHelp Inventor Develops Illuminated Mirror & Storage System (AJD-160)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist and I wanted to create an improved illuminated mirror set for optimum viewing," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so we invented THE ULTIMATE GLAM CADDY. Our design would increase convenience when completing hairstyling tasks and it enables the user to see the side and back of the face/head."

The patent-pending invention provides an all-in-one illuminating mirror set, storage system for hairstyling/cosmetic tools and products, and phone recharging unit. In doing so, it offers wide-angle and multi-angle viewing when styling hair or doing makeup. It also increases storage and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for stylists, salons, barbershops and in-home studios.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-AJD-160, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp