InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Address Plaque to Increase Visibility (LUW-113)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way of identifying the address for a residence or business," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the NOCTURNAL ASSIST TECHNOLOGIES. My design can be easily seen at night or in low light conditions and it eliminates the need to keep an exterior porch light on for long periods of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved address plaque for households or businesses. In doing so, it increases the visibility of the address. As a result, it reduces difficulties and confusion when looking for the address. It also eliminates the need for a power source to illuminate the plaque. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LUW-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp