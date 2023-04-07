InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Agricultural Implement for Farmers (TPL-248)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a farmer and I thought there could be a tractor attachment to prepare soil while also creating hard soil rows for establishing garden crop lanes," said an inventor, from Coal Mountain, W.V., "so I invented the TWO IN ONE. My design would eliminate the need to interrupt plowing procedures and make two runs over the same soil areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved agricultural implement for farmers. In doing so, it can be used for soil preparation and row/furrow establishment. As a result, it eliminates the need to switch plows and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for farmers, agricultural workers and rural property owners.

