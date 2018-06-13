He developed the "I DOOR" to determine and discriminate against unintentional door operation. The system prevents doors from opening when people are merely walking by and not planning on entering. This helps to conserve energy, which is designed to reduce heating and cooling costs, and wear and tear of the door mechanism. The sensor system features automatic "smart" operation. Additionally, it is suitable for use by a variety of businesses.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-automatic-door-sensor-njd-1612-300662208.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

