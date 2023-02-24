InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Baseball Cap (OCC-1650)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a head covering that allows the wearer to show off their hairstyle," said an inventor from Irvine, CA, "so I invented THE PIGTAIL CAP. My invention would prevent having to disturb their hairstyle to wear a hat. Providing the user with not only comfort, but a way to express their style and personality."

This patent-pending, convenient design would have all the benefits associated with conventional baseball caps, while still allowing the wearer to showcase the length, color and style of their hair. Additionally it could be fashionable and trendy, garner a great deal of attention and eliminate or reduce the occurrence of "bad hair days."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1650, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp