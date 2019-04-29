InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Billiard Bridge (DPH-378)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy playing pool but I thought there could be a better bridge to help support a cue stick on a pool table," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented THE CHEATER."

The invention provides a hands-free way to utilize a billiard bridge. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional billiard bridges. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for billiard enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to hold a bridge in one hand and a cue stick in the other."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

