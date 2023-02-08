InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Bottle for Prescriptions (BRK-4153)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an innovative bottle with added safety features for dispensing prescription medications," said one of two inventors, from Birmingham, Ala., "so we invented the PILL BOTTLE. Our design would offer an improved alternative to storing and dispensing pills from a traditional twist-top pill bottle."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to dispense prescription medications. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized individuals from accessing the medication. It also ensures that the patient follows the exact prescribing regimen. As a result, it helps prevent the improper dosing and misuse of drugs. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for elderly individuals and others with prescription medications.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

