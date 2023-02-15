InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved CB Radio Mount (CNC-898)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a professional truck driver for 33 years and was unsatisfied with the positioning of the overhead CB radio mount. I thought there could be a better mount," said an inventor, from Lenoir, N.C., "so I invented the C B RACK. My design allows you to view the radio without looking away from the highway."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to mount a CB radio at eye level atop a semi-truck dashboard. In doing so, it enables the user to easily see and adjust the volume, frequency, etc. As a result, it reduces distractions and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a secure and portable design that is easy to access and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and others who utilize CB radios.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

