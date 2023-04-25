InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Charging Device (CHK-338)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a wireless, light weight alternative to traditional phone chargers, so I invented this," said an inventor from Park Forest, IL.

This patent-pending compact and convenient device would eliminate the need for using bulky battery packs and long tangled AC cords when charging a mobile phone or electronic device. As such, it would enhance comfort and convenience by ensuring that the users' battery was always full while saving time and effort. Additionally, it could be manufactured to be compatible with a plethora of different devices.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-338, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp