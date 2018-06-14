InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cleanout Plug for Sewer Lines (QCY-463)

They developed CLEANOUT ADAPTER to provide a more efficient way to clear out a clog in a sewer line than with traditional cleanout plugs. As such, it saves time and effort and improves productivity for plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractors. At the same time, it reduces the chances of leakage, especially during pressure tests and is easy to install and remove. This unique invention is also durable, practical and reliable. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "Working as a plumber for years, I found that existing sewer cleanout plugs tended to leak most of the time during pressure testing, which required extra time and work for repairs," one of them said.

