InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Coffeemaker (NAM-410)

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to brew and reheat coffee without a microwave," said an inventor, from Jasper, Ind., "so I invented the HOT COFFEE. My design could improve the taste of reheated coffee for maximum enjoyment."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a coffeemaker. In doing so, it would make and reheat a hot cup of coffee according to the user's desired temperature. As a result, it enables the user to enjoy fresh brewed coffee at any time without reheating the coffee in a microwave. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and for use in restaurants and gas stations.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-NAM-410, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

