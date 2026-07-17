InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Crutch Design (TRO-1639)

PITTSBURGH, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "While recovering from my second hip surgery, I wanted to create an improved crutch that would be stabilized in an upright position when not in use," said an inventor, from Vanier, ON, Canada, "so I invented the CRUTCH CLUTCH. My design ensures the crutch is in a readily accessible position when needed."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and more convenient way to use crutches. In doing so, it enables the user to easily access crutches with no extra equipment required. As a result, it prevents the crutch from falling to the ground when not in use. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who require crutches. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TRO-1639, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp