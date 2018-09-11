InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dental Matrix Band (TRO-040)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, has developed the patent pending XY BAND, a novel configuration to standard matrix bands used in dentistry for addressing two interproximal cavities. A model prototype is available.

"As a dentist with over 40 years of experience, I use the matrix band almost on a daily basis. I recognized the need for improvement. My invention will save time and effort for the dentist and improve patient outcome," said the inventor. The XY BAND reduces the risk of injury and bleeding. It will provide a superior dam for filling product. This offers an efficient solution that is time-saving and more comfortable for the patient. In addition, it eliminates the need for manual sculpting where it is installed. Ultimately, it will enhance patient dental health, satisfaction and outcomes. It offers a one-piece design that is thin and lightweight, as well as safe and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TRO-040, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

