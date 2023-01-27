InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Beverage Can (TUC-469)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that my canned beverage did not stay cold enough for average consumption time," said an inventor, from Yuma, Ariz., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE DOUBLE INSULATED CAN. My design eliminates the use of a separate insulated covering and it ensures that the beverage remains cold from the first sip to the last sip."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a beverage can. In doing so, it helps keep the beverage cooler longer. As a result, it could make the beverage more refreshing and enjoyable and it eliminates the need to use a separate insulated can cover. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TUC-469, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp