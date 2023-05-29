InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Candle (SDB-1740)

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safer way to enjoy burning candles at home," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the HUSH CANDLES. My design allows you to rest easy knowing that the candle would extinguish itself in case you fell asleep or left the house without blowing it out."

The invention provides an improved design for a candle. In doing so, it allows the candle to extinguish itself after a period of time. As a result, it reduces the risk of fire hazards if the user fell asleep or forgot to blow out the candle. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who enjoy burning candles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1740, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp