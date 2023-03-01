InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Shower Curtain (TLS-281)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better shower curtain to prevent curtain movement and water from escaping the shower area," said an inventor, from Tampa, Fla., "so I invented the ACCORDIAN SHOWER CURTAIN. My design would offer an alternative to traditional shower curtains or shower doors."

The invention provides an improved design for a shower curtain. In doing so, it prevents the shower curtain from billowing into the shower stall or touching the person while showering. It also prevents puddles of water from accumulating on the floor outside the shower. The invention features a practical and decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-281, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

