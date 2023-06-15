InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Toilet Stool (AJD-130)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and I thought there should be a retractable toilet stool to reduce tripping and the associated injures in the bathroom," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the STOOL SLIDER. My design offers an alternative to traditional stools used for relieving constipation."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a toilet stool. In doing so, it ensures that the stool is easily stored when not in use. As a result, it reduces the risk of tripping hazards in the bathroom and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hospitals, elderly and disabled individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-AJD-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp