InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Fan control (CLR-185)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " I didn't like not having easy access control over where the air from a fan is blowing," said an inventor from Justice, IL," so I invented FACING YOU. By using Bluetooth and face recognition my design fulfills the need for a person detection, rotational motion sensor and automated control system for electric cooling and heating fans and other fan-related appliances. You can operate this system from your phone and easily control the direction of air flow."

The patent-pending FACING YOU offers a practical way to incorporate such smart operating features into such home appliance fans, portable heaters, and motor vehicle air vent systems. This invention provides a wireless Bluetooth link feature for control of the fan appliance via a mobile software application. It could be used with common box fans, pedestal fans, ceiling fans, etc. or other appliances having air cooling, heating, or air quality management features. Even those installed in motor vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago, IL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CLR-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp