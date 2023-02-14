InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Leggings (CNC-905)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a boutique owner and legging designer, I noticed the need for an improved legging design. One that allows the user to access pockets while sitting easily, so I invented this," said an inventor from Clover, SC., "so I invented the POCKET CHANGE. My design prevents the user from sitting on the pockets and not being able to retrieve their valuables easily."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved design for athleisurewear. It allows the user to access their pockets easily. The accessible design makes it ideal for physically impaired individuals, such as wheelchair users or those with limited arm movement. The pockets are spacious enough to store everyday valuables. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is easy to wear and use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp