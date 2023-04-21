InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Disposable Adult Diaper (CKL-1010)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "My elderly aunt was in a nursing home and experienced bed sores and infections from being bed ridden and using standard brand adult diapers. I started caring for my aunt at home and thought there could be a better adult diaper option," said an inventor, from Glenview, Ill., "so I invented LILLIE'S WOUNDERS. My design would offer a more absorbent, leak-proof adult diaper to protect and nourish the skin."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a disposable adult diaper. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional adult diaper options. As a result, it prevents leaks and wetness and it reduces the risk of infections/bed sores. It also increases comfort and it nourishes the skin. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for all levels of users including adults and children who are forced to continuously utilize an incontinence product. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CKL-1010, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp