InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Disposable Diaper (MBQ-311)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to detect the presence of urine or waste within a disposable diaper," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the CHANGE ME. My design saves time and it offers a more convenient alternative to undressing the child and opening the diaper to check it."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a disposable diaper. In doing so, it offers a visible means of detecting wetness or waste. As a result, it eliminates the need to open the diaper to check it and it helps to minimize wasted diapers. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents and other caregivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

