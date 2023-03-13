InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dolly Design (OCC-1655)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "While trying to stack and move chairs, I figured there could be a more convenient way to transport them," said an inventor from Anaheim, CA "so I invented the DOUBLE PLATFORM CHAIR DOLLY. My design would fulfill the need for a specialized wheeled dolly or hand truck with a lower fixed base platform plate and an upper adjustable platform plate that could also be folded down or collapsed as required. Thus, providing an easier way to transport stacked chairs and other items."

The patent-pending DOUBLE PLATFORM CHAIR DOLLY offers easy moving of stacked chairs without concern over them falling from the unit during rolling procedures. The additional upper platform plate could be raised and adjusted for use or folded downward and out of the way for convenient use of the entire frame area. The invention improves upon the standard dolly design and would be useful for the stacking of chairs but could be used as a standard dolly. The design is convenient and easy to use, making it useful to anyone.

The original design was submitted to the Irvine, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. OCC-1655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

