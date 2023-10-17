InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dressing Aid for Positioning Shoes (DCD-278)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and easy way for people with dexterity problems or stability issues to independently don and doff shoes," said an inventor, from Gaithersburg, Md., "so I invented the Shu-Ez. My design provides added stability and it reduces the need to rely on others for help."

This patented invention provides a device to assist in putting on and removing various articles of footwear. In doing so, it increases stability when bending over. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance and it increases comfort, convenience and independence. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with musculoskeletal problems, the elderly, individuals with various disabilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

