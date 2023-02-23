InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electric Shopping Cart (NPL-444)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a physically challenged friend and noticed the difficulties of the disabled and other individuals reaching top shelves in shopping stores. I thought there could be an improved electric shopping cart," said an inventor, from Fort Myers, Fla., "so I invented the SHOP LIFTER. My design enables you to reach the upper shelves without the assistance of others." The patent-pending invention allows shoppers who use electric shopping carts to more easily reach items on top shelves. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for disabled individuals and others who utilize electric shopping carts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp