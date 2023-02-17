InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Electrical Box Assembly (FED-2454)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more efficient way to install an electrical box assembly," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the SMART BOX. My design would eliminate all common drywall issues centered around the cutting of additional holes, replacement of damaged sections, or spot repairs in relation to electrical box placement." The invention provides an effective bracket, plate and box assembly for an electrical box installation. In doing so, it helps to prevent drywall damage and extensive repairs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases accuracy, efficiency and safety. The invention features a functional and adjustable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for electrical contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp