InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Emergency Alarm System (STU-2210)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "During an emergency such as a fire or carbon-monoxide leak, I thought it would be important for people to see where they are going," said an inventor from Lehi, Utah.

He developed the MODIFIED SAFETY DEVICE to provide ample illumination. The unit ensures that individuals can see where they are going. The device helps everyone make it out of a dangerous situation quickly. It is designed to enhance personal safety and offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the invention is suitable for residential and commercial use.