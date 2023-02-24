InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask (OCM-1564)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to still receive an adequate amount of oxygen while still wearing a face mask," said an inventor from Anaheim, CA, "so I invented this. My design provides a safer and healthier alternative to traditional facemasks."

This comfortable and easy to use patent-pending design provides the wearer with an easy way to get an adequate amount of oxygen and breathe easier while still complying with mask mandates. In doing so, it provides the wearer with peace of mind and may relieve anxiety associated with lowered oxygen levels. Additionally, the device could improve the wearer's physical health and safety by allowing for the fresh circulation of oxygen.

The original design was submitted to the IRvine sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1564, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp