InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fence Post Bracket (RSM-178)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an accurate way to install a fence post with only a single measurement," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the ONE MEASURE FENCE BRACKET. My design would speed up fence installation procedures and it would provide a professional appearance for fencing projects."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved fence bracket for installing fences. In doing so, it would make fence installations quicker and more accurate with only a single measurement. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, fence installers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp