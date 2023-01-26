InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Fishing Bucket Accessory (SGJ-207)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more organized way to use a bucket for holding rods, reels and other supplies on a fishing trip," said an inventor, from West Jordan, Utah, "so I invented A PLACE TO PUT YOUR ROD. My design eliminates the need to have fishing supplies loose in a bucket, which could beat up your equipment."

The invention provides an effective bucket accessory for securely holding, storing and accessing multiple fishing rods and other gear. In doing so, it prevents the rods from rubbing or hitting each other. As a result, it helps protect the rods against unwanted damage and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

