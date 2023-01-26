InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Food Storage Unit (SGJ-187)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved way to preserve fresh foods for the duration of an outdoor outing," said an inventor, from Orem, Utah, "so I invented the C F F T E. My design would keep foods cold and appealing for up to one month."

The invention provides an effective means of keeping fresh foods cold and appetizing for up to one month and without the use of electricity. In doing so, it reduces food spoilage and waste. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp