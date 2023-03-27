InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Foundation Garment (CCT-4766)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved style of undergarment for added support, so I invented this," said an inventor from Blacklick, OH. "My invention combines the comfort of traditional underwear with the support of a shaper garment."

This practical and convenient patent-pending design could reduce the need for women to purchase two separate garments for support and comfort. In doing so, it would save time and effort, and reduce clothing costs. Additionally the attractive and functional design may enhance a woman's comfort, appearance and confidence, leading to a better sense of self and well-being.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinatti sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4766-, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp