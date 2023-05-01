InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Golf Tee (OCM-1567)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create an easy way to locate a golf tee if it becomes airborne," said an inventor, from Buena Park, Calif., "so I invented the TEE CHIME. My design ensures that the tee is easy to find and it eliminates the need to replace an expensive tee."

The invention provides an improved design for a golf tee. In doing so, it ensures that the tee can be quickly and easily located and retrieved. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the frustration and cost associated with lost tees. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golf enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1567, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

