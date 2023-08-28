InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hairstyling Tool (DAL-362)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I developed this idea with the "comb-chase" method in mind. My thoughts were, there has to be a much easier way, so I dreamed of this invention," said an inventor, from Chicago, IL. "So I invented the D - DEE - DREAM DRYER. My design eliminates the need to hold a comb in one hand and a hair dryer in the other. All you need is one hand."

The invention provides an improved way to dry and straighten hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a separate hair dryer and comb. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could simplify the hairstyling routine. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for consumers at home and professional hairstylists in salons. Additionally, it can be produced in many design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp