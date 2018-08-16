InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Headstone with Incorporated Memorabilia (NPL-203)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Naples, Fla., has developed the MEMORY MONUMENT, an improved headstone designed to safely store various memorabilia upon a grave site.

"Over the years, tombstones haven't changed much. My invention will offer a unique look and added visibility to headstones," said the inventor. The MEMORY MONUMENT offers a way to display a wide array of items that may bring memories of the departed loved one to life. It makes visiting the cemetery a less lonely and stressful endeavor. This headstone will provide a visual remembrance of the deceased. It also provides a convenient way for a loved one to further personalize a cemetery plot. This will, in turn, provide peace of mind to friends and family. It offers a durable and weather-proof design to withstand the elements.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

