InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holder for a Smartphone (OCC-1612)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a phone holder/holster for excessively active smartphone users to support currently increasing delivery and gig work demand," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the PHONE HOLSTER. My design would keep the phone safe, very accessible while displaying pertinent information needed when hands are occupied. It also offers ample storage space for personal identification cards, money, and other valuables."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved touch screen holder for a smartphone. In doing so, it ensures that the smartphone is easily accessible when needed. It also offers storage space for personal identification cards, money and other valuables. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features a practical design that includes touch screen access, so it is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCC-1612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

