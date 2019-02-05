InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hunting Arrow (PIT-876)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I shot a white tail deer with an arrow, but my arrow broke off, and the blood trail stopped, which made it difficult to track the animal," said an inventor from Newton Falls, Ohio. "I came up with a redesigned arrow that would keep the blood flowing to track a wounded animal easily."

He developed THE BLEEDING ARROW to prevent the blood of a wounded animal from clotting. This ensures that a wounded animal continues leaving a blood trail. The invention makes it easier for the hunter to track wounded game. It offers added peace of mind. The design is adaptable for use with various types of bows. Furthermore, the invention is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-876, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

