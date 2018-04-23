He developed the patent-pending SMART ICE CHEST to offer a more efficient way to pack food and beverages so that they remain cold and fresh. The design prevents unwanted items from mixing together. This ensures that dry foods remain dry and are not ruined by water caused by melting ice and condensation. The cooler allows items to be found quickly and easily. It makes it so that the cooler's contents remain organized during storage and transport. Furthermore, the cooler is producible in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-ice-chest-vet-445-300634008.html

SOURCE InventHelp

