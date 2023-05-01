InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ignition Coils for Engines (PTA-154)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive technician and felt that with flashing lights atop coils, it would be much easier to pinpoint ignition system problems while also customizing the engine," said an inventor, from Salem, Ore., "so I invented the LOGIC COIL OVER PLUG ( L C O P). My design saves time when diagnosing problems and it would improve the look of the engine compartment."

The invention provides an improved design for ignition coils for gas-powered vehicle engines. In doing so, it offers an alternative to seeing a dull and lifeless engine when the hood is open. As a result, it enhances the appearance of the engine compartment. It also offers quick troubleshooting capabilities. The invention features a distinctive and eye-catching design that is easy to install so it is ideal for car enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

