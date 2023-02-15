InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Jump Rope (BEC-280)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more visually appealing style of jump rope," said an inventor from Warwick, RI, "so I invented this. My invention provides a more eye-catching and interesting way to engage in this healthy activity." This patent-pending invention consists of a more aesthetically pleasing style of jump ropes that could be used by children and adults alike. Its appealing design, customizable features and durable attributes could offer an alternative to standard jump ropes. If manufactured, the device could be purchased in a wide range of color variations, and could be used individually or in a group setting. This device could also make living a healthy lifestyle more appealing to those who are fitness-conscious. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp