InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Ladder Rack for Commercial Box Trucks (HAD-226)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way for businesses and contractors to haul ladders without having a conventional full-size welded steel rack on the roof of their box truck, cargo trailers, step vans, etc.," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the EASY LADDER MOUNT. My design ensures that ladders are supported for transport and easy to access when needed."

The invention provides an improved ladder rack for a commercial box trucks, cargo trailers, step vans, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using large and more permanent steel ladder racks. As a result, it would support ladders for transport in a safe and efficient manner and it can be easily adapted as needed. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for roofers, carpenters, and other tradesmen that own or operate these types of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp