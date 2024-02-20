InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lunch Kit for Children (OCC-1686)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to include valuable academic information and motivational content when packing school lunches and snacks," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the GENIUS FOX CAPPY. My design would provide an educational and environmentally friendly way to pack a sandwich, fruits or vegetables, snacks, and yoghurt."

The invention provides an improved lunch kit for children. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste disposable lunch bags, cups, etc. It also offers educational and motivational value and it could help promote mental and emotional wellbeing. The invention features a reusable, environmentally friendly and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and teenagers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCC-1686, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

