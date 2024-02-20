InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lunch Kit for Children (OCC-1686)

News provided by

InventHelp

20 Feb, 2024, 11:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to include valuable academic information and motivational content when packing school lunches and snacks," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the GENIUS FOX CAPPY. My design would provide an educational and environmentally friendly way to pack a sandwich, fruits or vegetables, snacks, and yoghurt."

The invention provides an improved lunch kit for children. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste disposable lunch bags, cups, etc.  It also offers educational and motivational value and it could help promote mental and emotional wellbeing. The invention features a reusable, environmentally friendly and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children and teenagers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-OCC-1686, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Also from this source

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Disposable Face Masks (OCC-1601)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Disposable Face Masks (OCC-1601)

"I wanted to create an accessory for disposable face masks to provide an extra layer of protection," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so...
InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Light Switch (NAM-384)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Light Switch (NAM-384)

"I thought there should be a smart light switch with directional motion sensing to increase convenience and conserve energy," said an inventor, from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.