InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Lure For Fishermen (BRK-4226)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to fish but hate to get hung up in moss and weeds, so I designed a lure that greatly reduces this from happening," said the inventor, from Livingston, Al. "And because of its unique features and life-like motions, it can be fished in all types and depths of water. It can be used to catch bass and other types of freshwater fish too, as well as certain saltwater fish like speckled trout and red fish."

The patent-pending convenient and easy to use design of this lure saves time and effort, which allows for a more enjoyable fishing experience. It also enables the user to spend less time on cleaning or retrieving the lure from a hook up, thus allowing for more casts and catch opportunities. It also provides certain life-like motions, which should encourage more fish to bite.

Additionally, the design of this invention reduces the possibility of getting a fisherman's line caught in moss or weeds, reducing the need to replace fishing line or lures.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp