InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Meat Basting Device (HOF-123)

PITTSBURGH, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easier way to baste meat that made the cooking experience safer for the person in the kitchen while saving time and effort, so I invented this," said an inventor from Alvin, TX. "My invention would keep meat moist and tender while requiring little supervision." This safe and hassle-free device provides a safe, easy and automated way to baste meat while it is cooking in the oven. In doing so, it prevents the need for opening the oven periodically to baste the meat in its own juices, which could keep the meat at a more consistent temperature. In doing so, it could contribute to better tasting meals. Additionally, it could reduce the occurrence of injury or burning related to basting meat in a hot oven. The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 121-HOF-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

