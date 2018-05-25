InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Nail-Polish Bottle (DLL-3364)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that nail polish could be packaged differently, and that this improvement in bottle design would be more appealing to consumers," said an inventor from Frisco, Texas.

She developed the SPLITTER BOTTLE to provide access to more than one color. It is designed to last longer than typical bottles. The design reduces the need to purchase as many new bottles of nail polish. This makes it easier to paint and style nails. The design appeals to a wide age range. Furthermore, it saves time and effort.