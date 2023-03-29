InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Neck Towel for Hairstyling Services (SDW-149)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a hairstylist and became frustrated with the neck towel constantly falling onto a client's shoulders or even the floor and not providing protection. I thought there could be a better towel," said an inventor, from Jackson, Wy., "so I invented the D TOWEL. My design would be securely held in place to protect a client's neck from the cape, wetness, stains, hair shavings, scissors, and clippers."

The invention provides an improved neck towel for use during hairstyling services. In doing so, it helps keep the towel in place. As a result, it prevents the neck towel from shifting or falling and it increases safety and cleanliness. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

