InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Organizer for Chest Freezers (CNC-902)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved method of storing, managing inventory, and retrieving food items from a chest freezer," said an inventor, from Monroe, N.C., "so I invented the FREEZER E-Z ORGANIZER. My design increases organization and it saves time when searching for a specific food item in the freezer."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective accessory for organizing any chest freezer. In doing so, it allows the user to better monitor and maintain the inventory, therefore reducing the cost of lost inventory. It also could maximize the space within the freezer. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of chest freezers, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-902, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp