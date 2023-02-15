InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Orthopedic Pillow (CPC-611)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a Cardiac Surgeon and I experienced neck pain and stiffness. This pain failed to respond to any treatment modalities and prevented me from performing any surgery. A search for cure of this condition led me to invent KAYS COMPOSITE ORTHOPEDIC PILLOW (KCOP) which will align the spine and maximize support" said an inventor From E. Longmeadow, MA, "My design would keep the spine, neck and head in an aligned neutral position to reduce neck pain and stiffness."

The invention provides an improved orthopedic pillow for sleeping. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional memory foam pillows. As a result, it increases support and soothing comfort and it helps reduce neck pain and stiffness. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use and so it is ideal for the general population. It is especially more useful for people who experience neck pain and stiffness and similar symptoms. Additionally, a prototype is available.

