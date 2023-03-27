InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Paper Shredder to Increase Security (BEC-283)

PITTSBURGH, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new paper shredder with an added level of security to prevent unauthorized persons from viewing information on the shredded documents," said an inventor, from Everett, Mass., "so I invented the BLEND SHREDDER. My design would increase protection and provide peace of mind for households and businesses when shredding documents."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a paper shredder. In doing so, it ensures that personal information is not legible. As a result, it offers enhanced protection from identity theft and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and offices. Additionally, and most importantly, it is eco-friendly to the environment and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-283, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp