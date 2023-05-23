InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Passenger-Side Mirror for Semi-Trucks (RKH-508)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I'm very familiar with the dangers and uncertainty associated with reversing blindly at an angle. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Henrico, Va., "so I invented the BLIND SIDE BACKING SAFETY FEATURED MIRROR. My design would provide a trucker with an improved view to the entire right side when backing up."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved passenger-side view when reversing a tractor-trailer at an angle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to continually climbing from the semi-truck to look behind the trailer. As a result, it eliminates guesswork and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-508, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp