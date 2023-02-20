InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Playing Cards (JMT-202)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of picking up playing cards when they blow away, so I invented this," said an inventor from Rialto, CA. "My design the NO GO CARDO would hold the cards in place, even when playing outdoors."

The improved user-friendly design would be convenient and practical, and would keep cards stationary while in an indoor/outdoor scenario. In doing so, it would prevent cards from blowing away or falling down. This design would allow users to safely and easily play cards in a variety of situations. Additionally, the design would be producible in a number of different design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp